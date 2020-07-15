July 15 (UPI) -- A Saskatchewan woman said a scratch-off lottery ticket she had intended to give as a Christmas gift instead ended up misplaced for several months before she discovered it was a nearly $750,000 winner.
Marion Bueckert told Sask Lotteries officials the Western Millions Zing ticket was one of several tickets in a Zing Player's Choice Mega Pack that she bought from Sobey's Liquor in Moose Jaw in December.
Bueckert said she had intended to give the pack of scratch-off tickets away as a Christmas gift, but it was misplaced and forgotten in a drawer until May.
Bueckert ended up scratching off a prize worth $740,000.
"When I realized, my hands started shaking," the winner recalled.
She said the winnings will go toward helping her children and providing a safety cushion for her husband's farm.
"You know, it's just that...we can relax now," she said. "Now we don't have to worry if there's a crop failure."