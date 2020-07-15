July 15 (UPI) -- Police in Australia shared security camera footage from the moment a curious cow wandered up to a police station and decided to go inside.

The Queensland Police Service said in a pun-filled Facebook post that the cow was spotted wandering outside the Doomadgee Police Station before surprising officers by making its way inside the building.

The video shows the cow turn around and leave after coming face-to-face with officers.

"We're still at a loss as to cow this bold bovine made its way into the Doomadgee Police Station, but we're glad it mooved on without herding anyone," the post said.

Police said officers were not sure of the origins of the "disudderly conduct" perpetrator.