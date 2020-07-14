A Michigan man said stopping for change at a gas station so he could put air in his wife's truck tire led to his winning a $2 million lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a low tire in his wife's truck turned out to be lucky when he stopped to get change for the air pump and won a $2 million lottery jackpot.

The 57-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he took his wife's truck to the BP gas station in Eastpointe and needed to go inside to get change for the air pump.

Advertisement

"I stopped to put air in my wife's truck tire and I needed some change for the machine," the man said. "I went in to get change and asked for a $10 Lucky 7's ticket. The clerk handed me the $20 ticket by mistake."

The man said a good feeling led him to accept the incorrect ticket.

"He offered to exchange it for me, but something told me to keep it. I am sure glad I did," he said.

The ticket turned out to be a $2 million top prize winner.

The winner said he plans to put some of his winnings toward buying a new home and put the rest into savings.