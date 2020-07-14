Vintage Roots, an organic wine distributor, is seeking a "wine taster" to sample and review various summer wines. Photo courtesy of Vintage Roots

July 14 (UPI) -- A British wine distributor is seeking a "wine taster" to get paid more than $300 to sample and review "some of the finest organic summer wines."

Vintage Roots, a merchant specializing in organic wines, said the chosen taster will be sent bottles of various summer wines and will be asked to review the beverages for the company's website.

Advertisement

Interested wine aficionados are being asked to follow the company's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages and tag the company in a photo showing the applicant enjoying a glass of wine with the hashtags #summerwinetaster #comewinewithme.

Entries are open through Aug. 31 and the winning applicant will be announced Sept. 7, the company said.