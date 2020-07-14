July 14 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a home in Ontario were recording when a black bear walked in through the front door and foraged for pizza.

The video, recorded by Sean Atkinson's security cameras at his Oro-Medonte home, shows the bear open the unlocked front door and walk inside.

Advertisement

The bear is seen rummaging through a trio of pizza boxes on the floor before exiting back out through the front door.

Atkinson said the incident should serve as a reminder to not leave out garbage, as it can attract bears and other wildlife.