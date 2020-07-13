July 13 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with a talent for breaking Guinness World Records kept three balloons in the air for 1 hour, 12 minutes and 50 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he secured use of an empty gym for his attempt to take the record for longest duration to keep three balloons in the air.

Advertisement

Rush controlled the balloons with his hands, feet and head for 1 hour, 12 minutes and 50 seconds, enough to beat the previous record of 39 minutes and 49 seconds.

Rush said he previously beat the same record with a 15-minute attempt in January 2019, but was beaten by the current record, which he said actually occurred before his attempt but hadn't been adjudicated by Guinness until after he was awarded the record.