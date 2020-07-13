July 13 (UPI) -- An Australian man's joke about his scratch-off lottery ticket being a top-prize winner caused him to experience disbelief when his wife scratched off an actual jackpot.
The Carlingford, New South Wales, couple told The Lott officials they bought two scratch-off lottery tickets from the Carlingford Court Newsagency.
"I scratched the first one and I said to my wife that I had won the top prize but I was kidding! I had won nothing," the man recalled. "And then she scratched the second one and told me she'd won the top prize."
"Of course I didn't believe her, but when she showed me the ticket it was actually there," he said.
The man said the $7,000 prize from the Cupcake Cash Instant Scratch-Its ticket will help the couple treat themselves.
"We're both going to go on a little shopping spree and spoil ourselves," he said. "And then we will put the rest toward some bills. It's unreal."