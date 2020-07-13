An Australian man said he was skeptical of his wife's claim of winning a jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket because he had moments before jokingly claimed his ticket was a big winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- An Australian man's joke about his scratch-off lottery ticket being a top-prize winner caused him to experience disbelief when his wife scratched off an actual jackpot.

The Carlingford, New South Wales, couple told The Lott officials they bought two scratch-off lottery tickets from the Carlingford Court Newsagency.

"I scratched the first one and I said to my wife that I had won the top prize but I was kidding! I had won nothing," the man recalled. "And then she scratched the second one and told me she'd won the top prize."

"Of course I didn't believe her, but when she showed me the ticket it was actually there," he said.

The man said the $7,000 prize from the Cupcake Cash Instant Scratch-Its ticket will help the couple treat themselves.

"We're both going to go on a little shopping spree and spoil ourselves," he said. "And then we will put the rest toward some bills. It's unreal."