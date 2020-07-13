July 13 (UPI) -- A British athlete broke a Guinness World Record by using stationary machines to complete an Indoor Ironman Triathlon in 8 hours, 17 minutes and 12 seconds.

Simon Jackson of Stevenage, England, took on the challenge at SG1 Radio studios in Stevenage by using a rowing machine for the equivalent of 2.4 miles, riding a stationary bike for 112 miles and running 26.2 miles on a treadmill.

Jackson, a member of the Fairlands Valley Spartans running club, finished with a time of 8 hours, 17 minutes and 12 seconds, breaking the previous Guinness record by more than 7 minutes.

The attempt was live-streamed by SG1 Radio in an event that included interviews with Stevenage Mayor Jim Brown and local athlete Betty-Leigh Allinson, who cycled a mile a day for more than 80 days to raise money for charity.

Jackson's attempt raised money for the Garden House hospice charity.

"There's lots of bad stuff in the world right now, and I think this has really brought out the best in people," Jackson told The Comet after completing his attempt.