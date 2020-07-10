U.S. runner Noah Lyles, seen here at the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 in Qatar, was briefly thought to have broken Usain Bolt's record for the 200-meter race Thursday during the Inspiration Games. File Photo by Valdrin Xhemaj/EPA-EFE

July 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. runner was briefly thought to have beaten Usain Bolt's record in the 200-meter race -- but it turns out he started from the wrong spot.

Noah Lyles, 22, running alone on a track in Florida against competitors in Europe as part of the Inspiration Games, finished his run in 18.90 seconds, which was thought briefly to have broken the record Jamaican runner Usain Bolt set at 19.19 seconds in 2009.

Organizers quickly discovered, however, that Lyles had started from the wrong lane and had only run 185 meters -- nearly 50 feet short of the total distance of the race.

"You can't be playing with my emotions like this. ... Got me in the wrong lane smh [shaking my head]," Lyles tweeted after the run.

French runner Christophe Lemaitre ultimately won the race, finishing in 19.80 seconds on a track in Zurich, Switzerland.