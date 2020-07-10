July 10 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a large grass fire near a pair of highways was caused by a bird that apparently flew into a power line.

Brampton Fire & Emergency Services said fire crews from Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon responded Thursday to a "large grass fire" near Highway 407 and Highway 410 in Mississauga.

Highway 407 was closed in both directions while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Peel Regional Police officials said an investigation determined the fire was started by a bird that collided with nearby power lines.

Firefighters said the fire grew to a large size because the grass was brittle and dry from a lack of recent rains.

No injuries were reported from the fire.