July 10 (UPI) -- An Irish man is applying for a Guinness World Record after getting 34 different tattoos based on anime series and collectible card game Yu-Gi-Oh.

Liam O'Donovan of Bandon, Cork, said he has been a longtime fan of the anime and the card game, so he decided to get some of the artwork from the collectible cards tattooed on his body.

"So I decided after getting one Yu-Gi-Oh card on me I should just keep going and I'm currently on 34," O'Donovan said in a video showing off his tattoos.

He said he has applied to Guinness World Records to have his body art collection officially recognized as the most Yu-Gi-Oh tattoos on one person's body.