July 10 (UPI) -- A hot air balloon caused a scene in an Illinois town when it made an emergency landing in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

Residents of Lake in the Hills, a far northwest suburb of Chicago, said it is not unusual to see hot air balloons in the sky, but they were shocked when one landed in the middle of a neighborhood.

"We looked out our window and here comes the hot air balloon, like right between the homes here. And then they were waving at us and we're waving, like, 'We don't know, this is awfully close," a homeowner whose security camera recorded the landing told KVEO-TV.

Bob Perkins, who is chief of the ground crew that tracks the balloon, said the emergency landing was conducted after a passenger fainted during the flight.

"She was an elderly lady, probably in her 80s. And she had just passed out," Perkins said.

Firefighters said the woman regained consciousness before the landing and was examined by paramedics once the balloon touched down. She declined to be transported to a hospital as a precaution.

"I think she felt a little embarrassed, even though she had nothing to be embarrassed about," said Greg Pollnow, of the Huntley Fire Protection District.