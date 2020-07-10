July 10 (UPI) -- A California family's video shows a bear ripping the screen out of a window in their home and looked inside.

Christian Pondella said he was home this week when the bear approached his house in Mammoth Lakes and tried to get in through a window.

Pondella captured video of the bear as it tore out a window screen and poked its head through the opening.

He said family members scared away the bear, which he believes was the one that came inside the house about a week earlier but fled when his wife saw it and screamed.

Pondella said his family is consulting a local bear expert on how best to keep the animal away from their home.