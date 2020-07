July 7 (UPI) -- Police are warning residents of a Michigan area to be on the lookout for an unusual escapee: a 1-foot alligator.

The Clinton Township Police Department said the small alligator escaped from a home in the area of Lucerne/Lantz area.

Police said the alligator was a pet being kept at the home.

Residents are being warned not to approach the alligator, and instead contact Macomb County Animal Control if the reptile is spotted.