June 26 (UPI) -- A woman who decided to spend her COVID-19 lockdown time running a marathon every day has reached day 87 of her attempt, which she plans to end at 100 days.

Alyssa Clark, who is originally from Bennington, Vt., said she was living in Italy in March when she found out the summer marathons she had been training for were being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark said she decided to run a marathon for every day she was in lockdown, starting on her treadmill until restrictions lifted allowing her to run outside.

The runner said she initially expected her marathon-running project to last for only about 15 days, since the original lockdown order was scheduled to expire in April, but numerous extensions to the orders led to her setting a goal of 100 marathons in 100 days.

Clark said she was able to find time to run her daily marathons during her multi-day move to Naples, Fla., where her husband, Navy Lt. Codi Clark, was transferred in late May.

The runner unofficially broke the Guinness World Record for consecutive days running a marathon distance when she ran her 61st marathon May 30. It was unclear whether she would be awarded an official record.

Clark marked her 87th consecutive marathon run Thursday. She said she plans to keep her project going until she reaches 100.