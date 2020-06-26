June 26 (UPI) -- A California diver known as "Merman Mike" plunged into the Sacramento River and was able to recover a lost ring worth $17,000.

Mike Pelley, who uses the alias "Merman Mike" on his YouTube channel, said he was approached by a man named Bill Fitty who heard about his underwater exploits and needed help finding a lost item.

Fitty said in a video posted by Pelley that he had dropped a ring into the Sacramento River that was a gift from his brother. He said the item was worth about $17,000.

Pelley said his first dive came up empty, so he dropped a brick into the water in the same spot where Fitty lost the ring, so he would have a better idea of where to look.

Pelley surfaced from his second dive with the ring in his hand.

Fitty said he wanted to reward Pelley with $1,500 to buy an underwater metal detector for future dives.

"I'm like getting choked up talking about it," Pelley told CBS Sacramento. "Doing this has brought back the good in humanity in me because everyone I talk to is always so grateful and happy."

Pelley said the metal detector will help him on the search for two wedding rings he has been trying to find for their owners.