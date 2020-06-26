June 26 (UPI) -- A 10-year-old elementary school student in England set a Guinness World Record for solving multiplication and division problems in one minute.

Nadub Gill, 10, a student at Longmoor Primary School in Long Eaton, England, spent some of his COVID-19 lockdown time practicing math on the Times Table Rock Stars app, and he ended up using the educational platform to set a Guinness World Record.

Advertisement

Gill answered 196 multiplication and division questions in one minute, averaging out to more than three answers per second, beating about 700 other young students who attempted the new record created by Guinness in partnership with the app.

The boy was issued an official certificate for the highest score achieved on Times Tables Rock Stars in one minute.