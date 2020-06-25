A Wisconsin man received a postcard from his parents this month and was shocked to learn it had been mailed by his parents in 2004. File Photo by cleanfotos/Shutterstock.com

June 25 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man said he received a postcard from his parents earlier this month and was shocked to learn it had been sent 16 years earlier.

Tom Ramsden of Beloit said a postcard bearing the image of Mount Rushmore arrived at his home this month with a message from his parents, and a note attached to the card said it had been found in Green Bay on June 11.

Ramsden said a conversation with his mother revealed the card's vintage.

"Pre-COVID they would take yearly trips and I figured it was from a year ago, but when I asked about it she said it was from 2004," he told the Beloit Daily News. "I was like, 'wow, where has this thing been?' It's rather weathered and someone took care to tape the edges and send it to me."

Ramsden said the note offered no additional details other than where and when it was found.

His mother, Joycelyn Ramsden, said she remembered sending the postcard during the 2004 trip she took with her husband, Charles.

"It still has the original stamp on it, and I don't know where it's gone, but it turned up," she said.

The family said the postcard's whereabouts for the past 16 years are a complete mystery.

An Indiana family encountered a mail mystery spanning an even longer period of time in May, when Janice Tucker of West Vernon received a letter in the mail that was sent by her brother when he was serving in Vietnam in 1968.

Tucker said the letter was not in the original envelope that her brother, William Lone, recalled using to mail it 52 years earlier, indicating someone had found it, tracked her down, and mailed it to her new address.

The siblings said the letter's whereabouts in the decades between being sent and received are completely unknown.