June 25 (UPI) -- A mountain lion spotted wandering a California city for four days was captured Thursday morning when it took shelter in a home's crawl space.

Monrovia police and California Department of Fish and Wildlife agents said the mountain lion, which had been spotted in various locations around the city over the course of four days, was spotted hiding in the crawl space Wednesday evening.

The cougar left the home Wednesday night and was seen wandering the neighborhood before returning to the crawl space.

The animal was shot with a tranquilizer dart and removed from under the home shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Wildlife agents loaded the feline into a truck and it was removed from the area. It was unclear whether the mountain lion would be relocated or euthanized. Officials said the mountain lion would be relocated to a wilderness area.