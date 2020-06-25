June 25 (UPI) -- Drivers on an Illinois highway had to dodge an unusual traffic hazard when an escaped bull wandered onto the interstate and was eventually lassoed.

The Columbia Police Department said officers responded to Interstate 255 on Wednesday after drivers reported the large animal wandering into the roadway.

At least one driver captured video of the bull watching vehicles pass from the side of the highway.

The police department said officers were able to guide the bull away from the highway and it was then lassoed by its owner. The animal, which was not injured, was returned to its owner's farm in Carondelet.