June 24 (UPI) -- An opera house in Spain celebrated the lifting of COVID-19 lockdown regulations by holding a concert for a sold-out audience of potted plants.

The Teatre del Liceu opera house in Barcelona held a concert Monday, the first day of coronavirus restrictions being lifted, featuring the UceLi Quartet playing for an audience of potted plants filling the venue's 2,292 seats.

The concert, masterminded by conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia, did not feature any human audience members, but the performance of Puccini's "Crisantemi" was livestreamed by the opera house's YouTube account.

The Liceu said the plants were purchased from local nurseries and will be donated to healthcare workers from Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.