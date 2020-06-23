The makers of Rubik's Cube announced they are celebrating the toy's 40th anniversary with a livestreamed attempt to break the world record for most people simultaneously solving the puzzles. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The makers of Rubik's Cube announced they are celebrating the puzzle toy's 40th anniversary by attempting a Guinness World Record for most people simultaneously solving cubes.

Rubik's announced veteran speed-cuber Keaton Ellis will host the June 25 YouTube live stream at 3 p.m. EDT and lead participants in an attempt to beat the world record of 3,997 people simultaneously solving Rubik's Cubes.

"I'm very excited to guide participants at all levels through a virtual Cube-solving experience in hopes of beating the previous Guinness World Record," Ellis said. "Cube-solving is a perfect educational family activity now that school is out for the summer, and it has the potential to fuel a desire to do more with the Cube in the future."

The company said Guinness set special rules for the live streamed event, including requiring at least 20,000 people to tune into the live stream for at least 10 minutes.

Rubik's said it is also teaming with Breakfast Club of Canada, a charity supporting children and families with food insecurity. The company said it will donate about 30 cents from each Rubik's Cube sale in June and July to the charity.