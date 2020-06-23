A Florida woman's lawsuit is demanding a paternity test for the five baby goats she bought from a neighbor. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- A Florida woman filed a civil suit against a neighbor demanding a paternity test for the five goats she purchased in December.

The lawsuit filed by Kris Hedstrom demands that her neighbor, Heather Dayner, either refund the $900 she paid for the five Nigerian dwarf goats she purchased in December or provide a sample of DNA from the goats' purported father to prove their lineage.

Hedstrom's lawsuit alleges she was under the impression that she would be able to register the goats' pedigrees with the American Dairy Goat Association.

She said Dayner, owner of Baxter Lane Farm in Odessa, told her the father of the goats, Country Caprese Ace, was registered with the organization, but the group rejected her attempt to register the babies because Dayner is not an active member.

Hedstrom alleges the association told her she would need to submit 40 hair follicles from the father goat to prove the lineage of the babies, so she sent Dayner a letter requesting the DNA sample.

Dayner responded by offering to take the goats back and give Hedstrom a refund.

Dayner said Hedstrom has repeatedly trespassed on her property and called the police on her. She said the other woman sent her a message in March telling her not to contact her again, and that was the last she heard until the lawsuit was filed this month.

Dayner said she is due in court next month. She said she plans to represent herself, because she doesn't want to spend money on a lawyer.