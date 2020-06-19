June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in New York state said a pair of off-duty police officers came to the rescue of a hawk they spotted stuck in the front bumper of a truck.

The Nassau County Police Department said Marine Bureau Officers Schwaner and Leek were on their way to work about 6:20 a.m. Wednesday when they spotted the hawk stuck in the front bumper of a parked Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The officers stopped to investigate and discovered the bird, a red-tailed hawk, was still alive, but unable to pull itself free from the bumper.

The officers carefully extracted the raptor from the vehicle and took it to the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau base in Bay Park, where they contacted the Volunteers for Wildlife rescue group in Locust Valley.

Volunteers transported the bird from the police station to the wildlife facility, where it is being treated for its injuries.