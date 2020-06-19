June 19 (UPI) -- A pair of siblings in Italy said they found a giant cherry in their orchard that weighs nearly an ounce and unofficially broke the Guinness World Record.

Sebastiano Zanoni, 25, owner of a farm in Paese, Treviso, said he and his sister, Selene Zanoni, 22, were working in the cherry orchard when they spotted a giant cherry on one of their trees.

The cherry weighed 0.88 ounce, and the siblings soon discovered the Guinness World Record for heaviest cherry was only 0.84 ounce.

The pair said they looked into getting official recognition for the cherry, but they found out it would cost $782 to have a Guinness adjudicator visit their farm soon enough that the cherry wouldn't rot before they arrived.