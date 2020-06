June 19 (UPI) -- A game warden in Vermont responded an unusual situation when witnesses reported spotting a large lizard -- a South American tegu -- wandering across a road.

The Vermont Game Warden Association said a game warden responded this week to reports of a 4-foot lizard wandering along road.

The warden was able to quickly and safely capture the wayward tegu.

The lizard was found to be a local escaped pet named Red Dragon and was reunited with its owner.