Bradley Bell, head writer and executive producer of CBS soap "The Bold and the Beautiful," said the show will be using a blow-up doll as a stand-in for love scenes when filming resumes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- The head writer for perennial CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful said the show will be using a blow-up doll as a stand-in for love scenes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is resuming filming this month after shutting down amid the coronavirus outbreak in March. Bradley Bell, the soap's head writer and executive producer, said measures are being taken to keep the cast and crew safe while making new episodes.

"When we were reviewing the scripts we started taking out all the romantic scenes and [the scripts] just fell flat," Bell told The New York Post.

"We put our heads together trying to figure out a way to make these scenes work without breaking the eight-foot [distancing] rule... and we brought out a doll we used years ago as a corpse.

"We posed it and it was very convincing," Bell said. "It's a great doll and we'll be using her with hair and makeup as a stand-in to match some of our leading ladies."

He said the show currently has only the one blow-up doll, but producers might look into obtaining more artificial actors if the shots turn out well.

"We're going to see how it works," he said. "We may be investing in more dolls and male dolls. We're searching websites and combing Hollywood to see what's available -- so we may be employing a lot of dolls in future love scenes."

Bell said the production team is also looking into other measures, including using the real-life spouses of actors as stand-ins for kissing and other intimate shots.

"They'll be tested [for COVID] and we'll make sure it's safe and the husband and wife are comfortable kissing," he said. "And so we may have some very hot kissing on the show. With camera tricks and editing, it will appear as though it's our leading man with his leading lady."