June 18 (UPI) -- A metal detector hobbyist came to the rescue when a Star Wars actor swimming at a British beach lost his wedding ring.

Rufus Wright, whose screen credits include Star Wars: Rogue One and the James Bond movie Quantum of Solace, said he was swimming in Frinton, England, earlier this month when his gold wedding band slipped off his finger.

"I decided to go for a swim in the sea and was in 2 to 3 feet of water when I dropped the ring," Wright told the Clackton and Frinton Gazette. "I tried to pick it up but it just disappeared. I was on my hands and knees looking for it for hours."

Wright said he tried waiting for the tide to recede, but he couldn't find any trace of his ring.

The actor's wife, Melanie, posted an appeal for help from locals on Facebook, where it came to the attention of Adam Ferguson, a founding member of the Clacton Metal Detector Club.

"We have only recently set up our club, and we are always happy to try and help people to be reunited with their misplaced items on the beach," Ferguson said. "I didn't know Rufus was an actor when I offered to help find it. I said it'd be a million-to-one shot to find it if it was lost in the sea."

Ferguson said it took a day of searching with his metal detector, but he found the ring buried about knee-deep in the sand.

"It was quite a surprise to actually find it -- we were all very lucky that day," Ferguson said.

Wright offered a cash reward to Ferguson, who decided to donate the money to local healthcare workers via the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

"I really wanted the money to benefit as many people as possible, and donating to EPUT will help that happen, particularly during these challenging times," Wright told the charity.