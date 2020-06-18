June 18 (UPI) -- An Alaska father and son fishing on a river found a message in a bottle that apparently traveled about 50 miles in 13 years.

Wasilla resident Pat Brashler said he and his son, Jameson, 4, were fishing on the Little Susitna River when the boy spotted a bottle floating in the water.

"I just thought it was trash and he said, 'It's a message in a bottle,'" Brashler told KTUU-TV.

The message inside was written by two young girls named Amy and Angela. The note detailed the girls' current crushes and celebrated their friendship.

Brashler said he was surprised when the note revealed the girls had put the bottle in the water while camping Sept. 7, 2007, in Houston, Alaska -- about 50 miles from where the bottle was found.

"I hope they're OK and everything's going good and that they would be overjoyed to find this -- that it took 13 years to get down the river and someone found it," Brashler said.

He said the note included a phone number, but when he tried to call it there was a recorded message saying the line was no longer in service.

