June 18 (UPI) -- A restaurant owner in Spain broke a Guinness World Record when he spent 297 consecutive hours riding a stationary exercise bike.

Ben Miles, owner of the Son Amar Restaurant in Bunyola, on the island of Mallorca, celebrated International Environment Day on June 5 by beginning his Guinness World Record attempt for the longest marathon on a static bike.

Miles, who said his aim was to raise awareness of environmental causes, had to keep up a speed of at least 12 mph during his attempt, rode for a total of 12 days and nine hours. He was allowed a 20-minute break every five hours to change his clothes and take a brief nap.

Guinness adjudicators were on hand during the entirety of the ride to ensure all of the record-keeping organization's protocols were followed during the attempt.

Miles finished his record-breaking attempt by getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend, Beatriz, who accepted.