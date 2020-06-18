June 18 (UPI) -- A Florida wildlife sanctuary said a rare, albino red-tailed boa constrictor and four other reptiles were stolen from their enclosures.

The Everglades Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs said a curator making her daily rounds Wednesday morning discovered the boa constrictor, a ball python and two Russian tortoises were stolen during a break-in Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the albino snake, Hera, is one of the facility's most beloved animals.

"Hera is friendly and good-natured. She was our most popular animal ambassador," curator Leslie Stout told the News-Press newspaper.

The sanctuary said numerous enclosure locks were found damaged or destroyed Wednesday morning. Officials said a fumigation procedure to get rid of a termite infestation caused several security cameras to be covered during the theft.

The five stolen animals are worth a total of about $1,500, the Wonder Gardens said.