June 17 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said his wife's urgent need for a bathroom break led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The man told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he and his wife made a stop at the Aynor Food Mart in Aynor because she urgently needed to use the restroom.

The man said he decided to fill up the gas tank while he was waiting, and he spotted another person at the pumps scratching off a lottery ticket.

He told his wife he was going inside to buy the same type ticket.

"I said 'No' at first," the wife recalled.

The husband insisted and went into the store to buy a $500,000 Jackpot scratch-off ticket, which he immediately discovered was a $500,000 top prize winner.

The couple said they plan to use some of their winnings to fund future road trips.