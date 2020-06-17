June 17 (UPI) -- An Australian couple who found a U.S. Army soldier's tag and button on the site of a former base in Queensland were able to reunite them with the family of the man who lost them 80 years earlier.

Jasmine Neal and Jason Van Sleeuwen said they were using their metal detector at the former site of a U.S. Army base when they found two small objects that initially appeared to be coins.

"I grabbed it off of Jasmine and I started pulling all the dirt off of it and I realized what it was," Van Sleeuwen told WKOW-TV.

The items were a button from a soldier's uniform and a tag bearing a serial number.

The pair searched the serial number on an Army database and discovered it belonged to Harold Henderson, an Army sharpshooter who was stationed in Queensland during World War II.

A little more research online led them to the Facebook profile of Wisconsin resident Melissa Goodman, Henderson's granddaughter.

Goodman said she initially thought the message was spam, but realized it wasn't when she saw the photos the couple sent to her.

Van Sheeuwen and Neal mailed the items to Goodman, who presented them to her mother, Sue Goodman, Henderson's daughter.

"She was surprised and she cried," Goodman said of her mother. "We all cried. Everyone's cried."

Goodman said her family was grateful to the couple for giving them back a piece of her grandfather's life.

"Even though he can't see that we have the tag I just feel like he's with us," Goodman said. "It's just another piece of him that's back home."