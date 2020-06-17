June 17 (UPI) -- Police in Australia becameup involved in an unusual chase when a pair of racehorses escaped from a training facility and went running through busy roads and urban areas.

Authorities said the horses escaped Tuesday morning from the Lark Hill Thoroughbred Training Facility in Port Kennedy, Western Australia, after apparently being spooked by nearby kangaroos.

The horses bucked their riders, who were not injured, and one of the equines was soon caught on video running down the grass median of a busy road with a police car in pursuit.

The horse was captured about 5 miles away from the scene of the video when bystanders near the Waikiki Specialist Center were able to calm the animal.

The second horse was captured by police and City of Rockingham rangers when it approached the Rockingham Shopping Center, about 2 miles from the training center.

The horses were returned to the training facility uninjured.