June 16 (UPI) -- A store in England that opened for the first time since the start of the coronavirus lockdown had to immediately close because of a snake inside.

The Sports Direct store in Newton Abbot, Devon, England, opened its doors to the public Monday for the first time since closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic months ago, but it soon closed for another several hours when the snake was spotted.

Witnesses said a local veterinarian was summoned to the scene and was able to capture the Honduran milk snake.

The serpent is now in the care of a veterinarian.