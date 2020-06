June 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas were called to a family's home when they received an unexpected package containing 32 bags of marijuana.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a Houston home after the residents reported receiving a package they hadn't ordered that was filled with cannabis.

Advertisement

"If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office to claim it," the sheriff wrote in an Instagram post.

Marijuana is illegal to possess in Texas.