A British man ran a mile in 10 minutes, 11 seconds while wearing a blindfold to set a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

June 16 (UPI) -- A British man has been awarded a Guinness World Record after running a mile in 10 minutes and 11 seconds while wearing a blindfold.

Ashley Winter, 37, of Hereford, England, said he received a certificate confirming his February run set the Guinness record for the fastest mile blindfolded (male).

Winter, who has been diagnosed with vision-impairing eye disease keratoconus, raised money for charity Fight for Sight.

"I'm delighted that my Guinness World Record attempt had been approved. I want to prove to myself and to others with an eye condition what can be done if you put your mind to it," Winter told the Hereford Times. "By raising money for Fight for Sight I hope to help find the next breakthrough in treating sight loss conditions like keratoconus."

Ikram Dahman, director of fundraising at Fight for Sight, congratulated Winter.

"A huge congratulations and well done to Ashley for his achievement of setting a Guiness World Record. Ashley is a fantastic ambassador for Fight for Sight and we are very grateful for all his work in fundraising and raising awareness for the charity," Dahman said.