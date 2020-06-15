Authorities in Switzerland are trying to find the owner of $190,000 worth of gold bars found abandoned on a train. File photo by FikMik/Shutterstock

June 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Switzerland said they are trying to track down the owner of $190,000 worth of gold bars left behind on a train.

The local prosecutor's office in Lucerne said the approximately $190,000 worth of gold bars were found left behind after the passengers left a Swiss Federal Railways train that arrived in the city from St. Gallen.

Officials said the gold was found in October 2019, but they are now appealing to the public for information after months of investigating failed to determine the origins of the precious metal.

The prosecutor's office said the owner of the gold is being given five years to come forward.