A Victoria, Australia, man said he woke up from a dream about winning the lottery and discovered he had scored an $830,000 jackpot. Photo courtesy of The Lott

June 15 (UPI) -- An Australian man said he woke up from a vivid dream where he won the lottery and soon discovered he had scored a jackpot of more than $800,000 in real life.

The Hampton East, Victoria, man told The Lott officials he had forgotten about his ticket for Saturday's TattsLotto drawing, but on the night of the drawing he had a dream about a large windfall.

Advertisement

"It was quite bizarre," the man said. "I had a dream on Saturday night that I had won the lottery and I used the win to help my family landscape their front garden."

The man said he was disappointed to wake up and discover it had been a dream.

"I woke up on Sunday morning and told my wife about my dream and she asked me if I had checked my ticket. I hadn't! I had completely forgotten about it," he recalled.

The man discovered he had matched six numbers in the drawing, earning a jackpot of $830,000.

"That's when I realized it was literally a dream come true," he said.

The winner said he picks a new set of numbers at the start of each year and uses them to play lottery drawings.

The man said his plans for the money include following the advice of his dream and doing some landscaping.

"I'd better stick to the original plan I made in my dream," he said. "It's actually a bit hard to get my head around at the moment. I think I'm going to keep life as normal as possible."