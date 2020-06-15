Breaking News
Supreme Court rules Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay and lesbian workers
Florida man fist-fights alligator to save dog
Woman wins Caribbean Lottery jackpot for a second time
Python captured in Florida might be new state record
Distillery recalls gin bottles mistakenly filled with hand sanitizer
'COVID-free' Italian village offering houses for $1
Mourners gather for George Floyd memorial services
