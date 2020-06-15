June 15 (UPI) -- A California homeowner snapped a photo of a bear spotted beating the heat with a dip in the home's backyard pool.

The Claremont resident snapped a photo Sunday showing the bear lounging in the pool behind the house on Montana Lane.

Witnesses also captured video of the bear climbing a wall to walk on the ledge and rooting through some trash in the neighborhood.

Bears have been known to wander from the nearby San Gabriel Mountains into populated areas. A bear made headlines in June 2019 when it climbed a wall outside a Claremont home to sit on the ledge and eat a package of Twizzlers candy.