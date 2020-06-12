A woman from the Caribbean island of St. Kitts collected her second $8,666 jackpot after winning a Pick 4 lottery drawing for the second time. Photo courtesy of the Caribbean Lottery

June 12 (UPI) -- A woman matched all four numbers in a Caribbean Lottery drawing to win an $8,666 prize -- for the second time.

Lisa Wilkins, 65, told Caribbean Lottery officials she bought her Pick 4 ticket from Cece's Bar & Restaurant in Sandy Point, on the island of St. Kitts, using a set of lucky numbers.

"I play a combination of birthdays. This number was both my children's birthdays," Wilkins said when she collected her money at lottery headquarters in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Wilkins collected a prize of $8,666 -- the same amount she collected from winning a previous Pick 4 drawing.

"I will continue playing because this came in handy when I needed it the most," she said.

Wilkins said the money will help her pay off medical bills for one of her children.

"We are very happy for Ms. Wilkins on her second big win," said Sabina Harrinarain, office manager for the Caribbean Lottery. "We know that she will continue to play Pick 4 as it is one of our most popular games and is very easy to play."