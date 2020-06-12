June 12 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania neighborhood said a large black pig has been spotted wandering through the area and rooting through gardens, but no one knows where the portly porker came from.

Marsha Tomay was the first resident of the Spring Street area in Yukon to report spotting the big pig earlier in the week,

Advertisement

"I hurried up and ran back into the house, because I thought it was a small bear," Tomay told WTAE-TV. "It was a big, large, black pig."

Tomay managed to capture photos of the apparent escaped pig before it wandered away from the area.

Neighbors said the pig has made repeated appearances in the ensuing days, but no one has come forward to claim the swine as an escaped pet or farm animal.

Tomay said she suspects the pig might have been someone's pet, due to its friendly demeanor.

"It was friendly and wanted to be around people," she told CBS Pittsburgh.