June 11 (UPI) -- A python hunter in Florida said he might have a new record on his hands after bagging a 17-foot snake that put up a fierce fight.

Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue owner Mike Kimmel, known as the Python Cowboy, posted photos and videos to his Instagram showing his struggle with the python, and his injuries following the successful capture.

Kimmel said the snake left him bleeding from his arm.

"This ain't good. I think she got an artery," he said.

The hunter's injury was treated and the Burmese python, captured on an Everglades spoil island in the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area, was humanely euthanized.

The snake, measuring more than 17 feet long and weighing about 150 pounds, might be a new record, Kimmel said. He said he is waiting to hear back from state officials.