A distillery in Australia issued a recall to recover nine gin bottles that were mistakenly filled with hand sanitizer. Photo courtesy of the Apollo Bay Distillery

June 11 (UPI) -- A distillery in Australia said a recall successfully recovered all gin bottles that were mistakenly sold as liquor when they were actually filled with hand sanitizer.

The Apollo Bay Distillery in Victoria said nine bottles labeled SS Casino Gin were sold during the weekend at the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse in Apollo Bay.

The distillery said the bottles were mistakenly put up for sale as gin, but were actually filled with hand sanitizer containing glycerol and hydrogen peroxide.

A spokesman said the bottles were identifiable by a lack of a seal or shrink wrapping.

"Consumption of the product may have side effects including nausea, headaches, dizziness, bloating, vomiting, thirst and diarrhea," the distillery said in issuing the recall.

The recall was issued Monday and the distillery said Wednesday that all nine bottles had been recovered.

"We are very sorry this occurred. Rest assured we will be following up our procedures to ensure this does not occur again," the distillery said. "We'd like to thank those who were affected for being so understanding. We are in the process of fully refunding and providing a replacement product to those impacted."