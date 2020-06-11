June 11 (UPI) -- The San Diego County (Calif.) Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a 911 call about 4 a.m. Wednesday reporting two cars driving recklessly in Lemon Grove.

The deputies attempted to stop the vehicles, but both sped off from the scene, the department said.

Deputies called off the chase out of safety concerns before one of the vehicles crashed into the back yard of a home, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle ended up submerged in the home's swimming pool, but the driver fled the scene before deputies arrived.

No injuries were reported.