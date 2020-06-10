New Hampshire rapper Chis Elliot's book of poetry, "The Epic Poem: Mastermind," set a world record by featuring 340 alliterative words. File photo by Valkr/Shutterstock

June 10 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire rapper set a record for the world's longest alliteration when he published a book of poetry that features 340 alliterative words.

Chris Elliot, formerly known as FriiStyle Gahspol and currently recording as The Real Frii, published a poetry book in May titled The Epic Poem: Mastermind.

The book has now been recognized as the world's longest alliteration by Record Holders Republic -- Registry of Official World Records.

The organization said Frii's 724-word book contains "340 alliterative words with the consonant sound of 'M' that do not repeat and are separated by 3 syllables or less."

David R. Adamovich, president of the U.S. branch of RHR, verified the record. He called the poetry feat "very impressive."

Frii said the poetry book was the result of a spike in creativity he experienced while on lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.