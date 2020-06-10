A North Carolina man won the state's Cash 5 lottery drawing using a set of numbers he copied from an old scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $212,757 lottery jackpot said his numbers came from an unusual source -- an old scratch-off lottery ticket.

Kevin Wylie, of Charlotte, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 ticket for the May 6 drawing from the Glen Mart in Charlotte.

Wylie said he decided to play a set of numbers he copied from a scratch-off ticket he bought "maybe a week before the Cash 5 drawing."

The player said he was shocked when he checked the lottery's website the day after the drawing and saw the winning numbers.

"Let me double check this again," Wylie recalled thinking. "It was a good feeling."

Wylie won a total prize of $212,757. He said he plans to use his prize money to "pay off some bills."