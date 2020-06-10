June 10 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Wisconsin neighborhood to help capture a wallaby that escaped from its owner's yard and went for a hop down the road.

Mark Combs said his 2-year-old wallaby, Hoppy, escaped from his yard in Franklin when he and his wife accidentally left the gate open Tuesday.

Police responded to the scene to help capture the animal, which was first thought to be a kangaroo before being positively identified as the smaller marsupial. Witnesses captured video of police and neighbors chasing the animal through the neighborhood.

Hoppy was captured and returned home without injury.

Police said Wisconsin allows private residents to own wallabies and kangaroos without a permit.