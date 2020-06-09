June 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man was reunited with his class ring after more than 20 years as demolition began on the building where it was last seen.

Stephen Turner of Owensboro said he lost his Apollo High School class ring at a party at Gabe's Tower in Owensboro in 1998, and he didn't see the item again until a Facebook post was brought to his attention.

Becki Burton, an employee at Apollo High School, had posted photos of the ring on Facebook, writing that it had been mailed to the school by an unknown person. Classmates tagged Turner in the post, believing it to be his ring.

Burton said the origin of the package containing the ring was unknown. Turner theorized the ring might have been found during preparations for the demolition and mailed back to the school.

"The fact that they were tearing down the tower, I instantly thought maybe they were tearing out some things at the tower and they found it wedged behind one of the dressers. It's pretty crazy," Turner told WEHT/WTVW.

Demolition of Gabe's Tower, a landmark building that opened as a hotel in 1963, began Monday.